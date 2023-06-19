Mumbai: Three including two children dead in different road accidents

Three people including two children have died in two different road accidents in north Mumbai on Sunday

A man and his daughter died when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a truck on Western Express Highway.

The deceased have been identified as Rafiqullah Chaudhary and his daughter Sohena Chaudhary. Police has arrested the truck driver whose vehicle was involved in the accident.

According to the Kurar police, Rafiqullah was heading to Mahim Dargah with his sister-in-law and daughter on a motorcycle. Rafiqullah's motorcycle hit a truck from behind on Pathanwadi bridge. Rafiqullah and Sohena were seriously injured while Tahira, the sister-in-law sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to Shatabdi hospital and the father-daughter duo was declared dead on arrival, a police officer from Kurar said.

Based on a complaint given by Tahira, police has registered a case against the truck driver and arrested him.

In another incident, an 11-month-old girl died after falling under the wheel of her relative's tempo in Dahisar.

The deceased girl has been identified as Achal Jaiswal. Dahisar police has registered a case against the tempo driver.

According to details, on Sunday evening, Achal and some children were playing near the drain in front of Ghatanpada No. 2.

Tempo driver Santosh Jaiswal was driving the tempo to the parking lot while children were playing. Achal went under the Tempo to pick something. Without realizing someone is under the wheel Santosh suddenly started the tempo and Achal came under the wheel and sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead.

“We have registered the case and booked Santosh Jaiswal under various sections of IPC,” a police officer said.