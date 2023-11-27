Man arrested for hoax call on presence of 'terrorists' in Mumbai on 26/11 anniversary

Mumbai police has arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax call to it on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Sunday and claiming that three terrorists had entered the city

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused, Laxman Nanavare, was under the influence of alcohol when he called up the police at around 10 AM on Sunday, news wire PTI reported quoting an official.

"The caller informed the control room that two to three terrorists had sneaked into Mumbai city, following which we immediately launched an investigation," the official said on Monday, adding that the information was found to be false.

The location of the caller was traced to suburban Mankhurd and he was arrested on Sunday evening, he added.

A case was registered under section 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Israeli Consul General to Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, on Sunday reflected on Mumbai's pain post-26/11 Mumbai terror attack, emphasizing that they are combating not only terrorism but also fake news.

Speaking at the 3rd National Security Conference organized by the Bramha Research Foundation in Mumbai, Shoshani recalled visiting Nariman House, one of the attack targets.

He went there and put a wreath in a solemn memorial for all the victims of the 26/11 attack. "We are dealing with fake news, hypocrisies, misinformation, and disinformation around the world. And it's not easy. It's a completely new war for us, too. Not only on the battlefield..." Shoshani said.

He further highlighted that these issues are not just security concerns but also economic problems. Despite the challenges, Shoshani expressed Israel's determination to create a safer place free from terrorism and fear.

"We are strong enough as part of our DNA, part of being Israelis to build up a completely better place clean of terrorist terror and fear. This is our mission. This is our aim," he said.

Acknowledging India's support, he thanked the country, especially for the assistance during challenging times.

"Thank you very much to India. The support that we get from India is something that warms our hearts. On the first day of the war, the Americans and, with your permission, US President Biden sent two carriers and one nuclear submarine. We will not forget it forever," he added. (With inputs from agencies)