Maha CM Shinde, Guv Bais pay tributes to martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday paid floral tributes to the people who were slain fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 15 years ago

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday paid floral tributes to the people who were slain fighting terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 15 years ago.

They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present.

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. At least 160 people were killed and over 300 injured. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tributes to the slain of 26/11 attack at the police headquarters.

Following the attack fifteen years ago, Mumbai Police have been able to strengthen security measures within the city. They have identified more than a dozen landing sites that could be vulnerable and are patrolled around the clock. They have also deployed new quick response police teams and added drones to help with coastal security.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists had entered Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, killing 166 people, including foreign nationals and injuring several others during the course of four days.

Pakistani terrorists chose their targets very meticulously to cause maximum damage - the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, and the Leopold Cafe - as these places were frequented by Europeans, Indians and Jews. Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

Three Railway officials were also killed in the attack at Mumbai CST where Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan had opened indiscriminate firing.

Nine out of the 10 LeT terrorists were eliminated while Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab was held alive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station by Mumbai Police. Tukaram Omble caught Kasab alive before being shot dead by the terrorist. He was awarded Ashok Chakra posthumously for his act of bravery.

Marking the 15th anniversary of the terror attacks, Israel has officially designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a terror organisation.

The Israeli Embassy said in a statement that all necessary procedures have been completed to declare LeT as a terrorist organisation.

Highlighting that Israel only lists terror organisations that are actively operating against it from within or around its borders, or in a similar manner to India--those globally recognised by UNSC or the US State Department--"Israel ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs have jointly worked in the last few months towards an expedited and extraordinary listing of the Lashkar-e-Taiba organisation on this date to highlight the importance of a Unified Global Front in combating terrorism."