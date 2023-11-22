Breaking News
Israel re-affirms Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terror organisation

Updated on: 22 November,2023 06:33 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |



The re-affirmation comes weeks after Israel said that the time had come for India to declare Hamas a terror organisation.

Smoke billows from the Taj Mahal hotel during the attacks/ Pic: Team Mid-day

Israel on Tuesday re-affirmed its declaration of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a ‘terror organisation’ ahead of the 15th year anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in which 166 persons, including six Jews, were killed.


“Yes, I can confirm it. It’s not a new thing and it is actually from 2013. It was recently re-published because of a bureaucratic error but it is not a new thing,” Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson, Lior Haiat, told PTI.


Haiat’s statement came after a press release by the Embassy of Israel in India earlier in the day said, “To symbolise the marking of the 15th year of commemoration of the Mumbai terror attacks, the state of Israel has listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a ‘Terror Organisation’.”


The re-affirmation comes weeks after Israel said that the time had come for India to declare Hamas a terror organisation.

world news jerusalem pakistan lashkar-e-taiba mumbai terror attacks

