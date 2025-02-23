Breaking News
Bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka suspended after attack on MSRTC driver
BMC begins removing mastic layer from Coastal Road
People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah
Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man beaten and stabbed to death in Nanded 10 arrested

Man beaten and stabbed to death in Nanded; 10 arrested

Updated on: 23 February,2025 01:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

A 21-year-old man was beaten and stabbed to death in Nanded’s Hadgaon town by the parents and relatives of a woman who accused him of stalking her. Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the attack.

Man beaten and stabbed to death in Nanded; 10 arrested

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Man beaten and stabbed to death in Nanded; 10 arrested
x
00:00

A 21-year-old man was brutally assaulted and stabbed to death by the parents and relatives of a woman who had accused him of stalking her, in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, police said on Sunday.


According to PTI reports, the incident took place on Friday evening in Hadgaon town, where the victim, identified as Sheikh Arafat, was attacked near his house. The police have since arrested 10 individuals in connection with the crime.


As per PTI, an official stated that the assailants, including the woman’s parents and relatives, confronted Arafat, claiming that he had been harassing and stalking the woman. The accused then launched a vicious assault on him, kicking and beating him with sticks before ultimately stabbing him to death.


During the attack, Arafat’s mother reportedly rushed to his defence but was also beaten up by the accused, police said. The assault took place in full public view, causing panic in the locality.

According to the Hadgaon police, all 10 suspects were arrested on Friday night, and a case of murder has been registered against them. "The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway," an official stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nanded mumbai crime news maharashtra mumbai news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK