A 21-year-old man was brutally assaulted and stabbed to death by the parents and relatives of a woman who had accused him of stalking her, in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, police said on Sunday.

According to PTI reports, the incident took place on Friday evening in Hadgaon town, where the victim, identified as Sheikh Arafat, was attacked near his house. The police have since arrested 10 individuals in connection with the crime.

As per PTI, an official stated that the assailants, including the woman’s parents and relatives, confronted Arafat, claiming that he had been harassing and stalking the woman. The accused then launched a vicious assault on him, kicking and beating him with sticks before ultimately stabbing him to death.

During the attack, Arafat’s mother reportedly rushed to his defence but was also beaten up by the accused, police said. The assault took place in full public view, causing panic in the locality.

According to the Hadgaon police, all 10 suspects were arrested on Friday night, and a case of murder has been registered against them. "The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway," an official stated.

(With inputs from PTI)