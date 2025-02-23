Breaking News
Two arrested in Ahmedabad for stealing women’s jewellery in Mumbai and Thane

Updated on: 23 February,2025 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Police have arrested two individuals from Ahmedabad for allegedly stealing jewellery from multiple women in Mumbai and Thane. The arrests were made following an investigation into a case in Bhayander, revealing their involvement in 10 similar thefts.

Two arrested in Ahmedabad for stealing women’s jewellery in Mumbai and Thane

File Pic

Two individuals from Ahmedabad have been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from multiple women in Maharashtra’s Thane district and neighbouring Mumbai, a police official stated on Sunday.


The offences came to light during the investigation of a case involving a 60-year-old woman, whose jewellery was stolen in Bhayander on February 4, PTI reports. According to senior police inspector Aviraj Kurhade, the woman was on her way home from Bhayander railway station when the accused intercepted her. Engaging her in conversation, they allegedly distracted her and stole her gold jewellery worth Rs 80,000.


Following the incident, the Navghar police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as per PTI.


Upon examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and gathering intelligence through technical means, the police traced the accused to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, PTI reports.

Acting on a tip-off, the police, with assistance from Gujarat authorities, apprehended the two suspects—aged 23 and 45—from Sardar Nagar in Ahmedabad on February 19, the official confirmed.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the duo was involved in at least 10 similar cases of theft registered across various police stations in Thane and Mumbai, according to PTI.

The suspects allegedly used distraction techniques to target women and steal their valuables in public areas, including railway stations and marketplaces.

Authorities are now working to recover the stolen jewellery from the arrested individuals, as per PTI reports.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the accused were part of a larger network involved in such offences.

The arrests highlight the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies in cracking down on theft and organised crime in the region.

Police have urged citizens, particularly women, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to prevent such incidents in the future. 

(With inputs from PTI)

