Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor neighbour in Thane

The accused was also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him and the court directed that the realised fine amount be given to the victim as compensation

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his four-and-half-year-old neighbour. The accused was also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him and the court directed that the realised fine amount be given to the victim as compensation.

As per PTI report, Judge D S Deshmukh convicted the accused, Shivaji Shripat Dhadave (32), of charges under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special public prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre informed the court that on October 10, 2016, both parents were away and had left the victim and her one-year-old sibling alone at home and latched the door from the outside. The accused managed to enter the house, picked up the victim, and took her to his house where he raped her, she said.

The prosecution examined nine witnesses to prove the charges against the accused in the case, the advocate said. Giving the judgement, the court sentenced the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, directing that the realised fine amount be given to the victim as compensation, reported PTI.

In another recent judgement, a court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. A a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on him.

Additional sessions judge A S Bhagwat convicted the accused Amit Mahendra Rajbhar (31) of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to a PTI report, additional public prosecutor V G Kadu informed the court that the victim and the accused lived in the same locality in Bhayandar and knew each other. The accused sexually assaulted the girl at different places between June 2017 and October 2018, and he also threatened to kill her father if she told anyone about the abuse, he said.

A case was registered in October 2018, and the accused was arrested.

(With PTI inputs)