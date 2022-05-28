Breaking News
Man held from Czech Republic for American woman's murder in Thane remanded in judicial custody

Man held from Czech Republic for American woman's murder in Thane remanded in judicial custody

Updated on: 28 May,2022 05:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Vipul Manubhai Patel was brought from Prague in the Czech Republic by a Thane police team on Friday after he skipped High Court hearings in the case and fled to Europe

Man held from Czech Republic for American woman's murder in Thane remanded in judicial custody

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man wanted for the 2003 murder of an American woman in Maharashtra's Thane district was on Saturday remanded in judicial custody by a local court till June 10, an official said.

Vipul Manubhai Patel was brought from Prague in the Czech Republic by a Thane police team on Friday after he skipped High Court hearings in the case and fled to Europe.




Patel is accused of killing Leona Swideski on February 8, 2003 on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway after taking money from her partner and co-accused Pragnesh Desai.


