Bipul Sikari, the man arrested by the Wadala Truck Terminal police in August last year for the abuse and murder of a 12-year-old boy in Wadala, and later found guilty and jailed, has been booked in another murder case of a 14-year-old, whose body is yet to be found.

Police said they took Sikari’s custody, who was currently lodged in jail, from the court after going through a legal procedure and added the murder section based on Sikari's earlier statement.

“During the interrogation (in August, 2024), Sikari had confessed that he had killed another minor boy and disposed of it in a creek in Wadala. We tried to recover the body, but all efforts went in vain. Hence, based on Sikari’s statement, we have added another murder section,” said a senior police officer.

Sikari, 39, was arrested by the Delhi police in August last year, in connection with the murder of the 12-year-old boy. Mumbai police later took his custody, and a case was filed by the Wadala TT police.

“Sikari confessed that he had killed the boy and had disposed of the body in a mangrove near the Bhakti Park area. We tried for months, but we couldn’t find the body, and hence there was no evidence against the alleged accused,” said a police officer.

However, after following a legal procedure, the police have added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have taken Sikari’s custody. “We have taken the custody of the accused, and we will interrogate him further,” the officer added.

Sikari, a history-sheeter, allegedly had killed his wife in 2012 and was convicted in the murder case. During COVID, he was released on parole, and with the help of a friend, he skipped the parole. He then came to Wadala, where he sexually abused and killed a 12-year-old boy.

On March 5, 2024, the police found the decomposed dead body of the boy near a mangrove in an isolated place in Wadala. Accordingly, the police registered a murder case.

He later disappeared for five months and travelled across the country to evade arrest but was arrested by the Delhi police and was later apprehended by the Mumbai police.