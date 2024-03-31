Man kills Navi Mumbai boy after he resisted unnatural sex bid; held with brother

The duo has been booked on the murder charge

Two brothers, who work as masons, have been arrested after the body of a 12-year-old Navi Mumbai boy was found in a pond in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Prima facie, one of the accused kidnapped the Navi Mumbai boy from Thakurpada area and tried to sodomise him. When the boy raised an alarm, the accused killed him, while his brother helped in disposing of the body, according to police, reported PTI.

The body of the Navi Mumbai boy was found in a pond in a village near Taloja in Navi Mumbai.

He went missing on March 25 after he went out of the house to play, following which a complaint was lodged at Shil-Daighar police station, police said in a release, reported PTI.

"Meanwhile, the boy's body with hands tied and injury on his head was found in a pond near Taloja in Navi Mumbai," a release said, reported PTI.

Police acted on technical and intelligence inputs to zero in on Ramzan Mohammad Kuddus Shaikh (20) and his brother Azad Mohammad Kuddus Sheikh (30) for the crime, reported PTI.

"One of the brothers, Ramzan, tried to have unnatural sex with the boy but he resisted and raised an alarm. He smashed his head with a stone and strangled him to death using a piece of cloth. His brother helped him in disposing the body in the pond," the release said, reported PTI.

Further investigation is underway.

In another case, the Navi Mumbai police have seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 13.5 lakh from two persons, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The seizure of the notes bearing the inscription "Children Bank of India, Full of Fun" was made near a temple in the Nerul area during a routine surveillance on Friday evening, he said, reported PTI.

Dinesh Yashwant Dhaval (39) of Maharashtra's Raigad district and Shambhukumar Prabhudayal Sharma (32) from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, both currently living in Navi Mumbai, were carrying the bogus notes, he said, reported PTI.

A total of 27 bundles, all in the denomination of Rs 500, were seized, reported PTI.

The police have registered a case for possession of counterfeit notes and furtherance of common intention under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said, adding that the two men were not immediately arrested.

(With inputs from PTI)