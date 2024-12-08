MIDC police are searching for Shahid Shaikh, who allegedly booked a car through a rental app and then absconded. The car owner filed a complaint after several unsuccessful attempts to contact the accused.

File Pic

The MIDC police are currently searching for Shahid Shaikh, a Nalasopara resident who allegedly booked a car for 12 hours via a car rental app and then absconded. The car owner has been trying to reach the accused, but his phone remains switched off. Following instructions from the rental company, the car owner has lodged a complaint at the MIDC police station. The matter is under investigation.

According to police sources, the complaint states that a resident of Jogeshwari, working in a finance company, had bought a Hyundai car for personal use. However, since the car was not being used frequently, the owner decided to generate additional income by registering the vehicle on a car rental app.

The app allows users to book cars by providing their details, such as a driving licence, proof of residence, and other necessary documents. After verification, the company informs the nearest car owners registered on the app, providing them with the customer’s contact information and a verification code.

When the customer arrives to pick up the car, an OTP (one-time password) is sent to their mobile phone. The car is only handed over once the customer shares this OTP with the car owner, ensuring a secure transaction.

The complainant had registered his car on the app for rental purposes in September. Since then, the car had been rented out approximately 10 to 12 times, with each customer returning it on time without issue.

On November 7, the complainant received a notification via WhatsApp from the rental company regarding a car booking. The individual booking the car was identified as Shahid Shaikh, who requested the car for 12 hours. The company then sent a booking and verification code to the complainant’s mobile number.

According to the details provided by the company, Shahid Shaikh resided at Raunak Apartment in Nalasopara East.

Around midnight, Shahid arrived at the complainant’s residence in MMRDA Colony, Durga Nagar, Jogeshwari East, provided the verification code, and took the car.

As per the booking agreement, the car was to be returned by 10 AM on November 8. However, Shahid failed to return the car. The complainant tried calling Shahid’s mobile number, and Shahid responded, saying he was running late and would extend the booking through the company’s app.

Despite waiting, the complainant did not receive any notification regarding the extension. When he called Shahid again, Shahid extended the booking for an additional 12 hours on the app. On November 10 at 10 AM, when the extension period ended, the complainant attempted to contact Shahid again, but his phone was switched off.

The complainant repeatedly tried to reach Shahid and informed the company about the situation. On November 12, Shahid sent a WhatsApp message stating that he was in trouble and had lent the car to a friend who had taken it to Udaipur and not returned it. Shahid provided the complainant with the friend’s contact number, but that number was also switched off.

When the complainant tried calling Shahid again, his number was also switched off. With no other option, the complainant contacted the company, which advised him to file a police complaint.

An officer from the MIDC police station said, "Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under Section 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Shahid Shaikh, and the investigation is underway."