Man sentenced to life imprisonment till death for raping two minor relatives

Updated on: 27 May,2022 04:30 PM IST  |  Palghar
Special (POCSO) judge Aditee U Kadam on Tuesday convicted the accused of charges under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A court in Maharashtra's Palghar has sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment till natural death for the repeated rape of two minor siblings who were related to him.

Special (POCSO) judge Aditee U Kadam on Tuesday convicted the accused of charges under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.




A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the accused.


