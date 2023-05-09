Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man stabs injures girlfriend for talking to another man

Man stabs, injures girlfriend for talking to another man

Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who is a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, the official added

Man stabs, injures girlfriend for talking to another man

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Man stabs, injures girlfriend for talking to another man
x
00:00

A 31-year-old woman was stabbed and injured by her boyfriend for talking to another man in Kalina, the police said on Monday.


The incident took place on Air India road in Kalina in the early hours of Sunday, an officer from Vakola police station said.




The victim, who is an event manager, had partied with her friends and was talking to them on the side of the road when the accused arrived there and started assaulting her, he said. The accused whipped out a small knife attached to a keychain and proceeded to stab her and also attacked one of her friends who tried to intervene, the officer said.


Also Read: Immerse into the world of surreal paintings at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery

The accused threatened the victim’s friends at knifepoint and fled the scene after the attack, he said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who is a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, the official added. 

Also read: Man gets 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kalina mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK