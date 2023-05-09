Man stabs, injures girlfriend for talking to another man

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who is a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, the official added

A 31-year-old woman was stabbed and injured by her boyfriend for talking to another man in Kalina, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Air India road in Kalina in the early hours of Sunday, an officer from Vakola police station said.

The victim, who is an event manager, had partied with her friends and was talking to them on the side of the road when the accused arrived there and started assaulting her, he said. The accused whipped out a small knife attached to a keychain and proceeded to stab her and also attacked one of her friends who tried to intervene, the officer said.

The accused threatened the victim’s friends at knifepoint and fled the scene after the attack, he said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who is a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, the official added.

