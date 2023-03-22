Breaking News
Man wanted in cheating case arrested after 28 years

Updated on: 22 March,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Virendra Sanghvi alias Mahesh Shah was named as an accused in a cheating case registered at D B Marg police station in 1995. He was accused of selling bogus shares of Rs 20 lakh, said a police official

Representational images. Pic/iStock


An accused in a cheating case who was on the run for 28 years has been arrested here, police said on Tuesday.


Police officials posed as employees of the civic body BEST in order to trap him.



Virendra Sanghvi alias Mahesh Shah was named as an accused in a cheating case registered at D B Marg police station in 1995. He was accused of selling bogus shares of Rs 20 lakh, said a police official.


After getting bail, he went missing. Recently, police got a tip-off that he was living in a flat in Dana Bandar area, the official said.

A police official posing as employee of civic body BEST called him on the pretext of verification of electricity bill. When he arrived at the designated spot, he was nabbed, the official said. 

