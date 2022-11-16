Mehrauli murder case: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam urges Delhi cops to probe 'Love Jihad' angle

In his letter addressed to New Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, the MLA from Ghatkopar West said, 'The angle of 'Love Jihad' should be probed into Shraddha Walkar murder case. It needs to be investigated whether there was a conspiracy behind the love that the accused had for her'

Aftab in Delhi Police custody. File Pic/ PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Mumbai, Ram Kadam, on Wednesday wrote a letter to Delhi Police, urging them to probe into the possible "Love Jihad" angle behind the murder of Shraddha Walkar, a resident of Vasai near Mumbai.

In his letter addressed to New Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, the MLA from Ghatkopar West said, "The angle of 'Love Jihad' should be probed into Shraddha Walkar murder case. It needs to be investigated whether there was a conspiracy behind the love that the accused had for her."

The Delhi Police have arrested Walkar's live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing her. Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Walkar in May this year and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the national capital over several days past midnight.

The MLA said in the letter, "If he (Poonawala) was earning only moderately, then how come he was amassing money? It should be probed thoroughly. The information that has surfaced so far indicates the 'Love Jihad' angle. The Delhi police should form a special team to probe this angle."

"Love jihad" is a term used by right-wing groups and activists to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

Meanwhile, activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its affiliated organisations on Wednesday held a protest in Nagpur against Poonawala, seeking death penalty for him.

The protest was held at Variety Square in Nagpur city, in which activists of the VHP, Durga Vahini, Matrushakti and Bajrang Dal took part.

