Mehrauli murder case: No communication from Delhi cops after Aftab Poonawala's arrest, say Maharashtra Police

The Delhi Police have not contacted their counterparts in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra for further details after arresting Aftab Poonawala for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, who lived near Vasai before shifting to the national capital, an officer said on Wednesday.

The officer of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police said no communication took place between them and their Delhi counterparts after Poonawala (28) was arrested last Saturday.

Poonawala was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly murdering Walkar (27) in May this year, dismembering her body into 35 pieces and dumping them at different places over several days.

"A team of Manikpur police station from Vasai was present in Delhi between November 8 and 12 and coordinated with the Mehrauli Police. We provided all the details including the missing person complaint to them. However, there is no communication after the case was cracked and the accused person was arrested," the officer told PTI.

A top officer on condition of anonymity said as the incident took place in Delhi and the accused was arrested there, we cannot interfere in their investigation.

"But if they need any assistance we are ready to provide it. But there is no communication from Delhi Police (after Poonawala's arrest)," he said.

After Walkar's family members filed a missing person's complaint when she was not traceable, the Manikpur police called Poonawala for questioning twice - in October and on November 3 - and on both occasions, he told the police that Walkar had left his place and they were not staying together.

"Poonawala was called for questioning for the first time in October but was then asked to go. Later on November 3, he was again called and his two-page statement was recorded. Both the times he looked very confident and there was no remorse on his face," assistant police inspector Sampatrao Patil had said.

The official said they visited Mehrauli police station in Delhi last month and questioned Poonawala.

Meanwhile, the MBVV police are clueless about the current location of the family members of Poonawala who had vacated their flat in a housing society in Vasai a fortnight ago and are believed to have shifted to the Mira Road area.

A housing society member had said that Aaftab had visited the housing society a fortnight ago to help his family members in shifting.

"When we asked them the reason behind shifting, Aaftab's father told us that his son got a job in Mumbai and his company will pay rent. They also spoke about inconvenience (about shuttling between Mumbai and Vasai)," he had said.

