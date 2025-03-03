The two-wheeler caught fire in the impact, charring the victim to death and injuring his friend, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Motorcyclist charred to death after crashing into trailer in Ambernath; other injured x 00:00

A man was charred to death after his motorcycle rammed into a trailer parked on the road and caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, the accident occurred on the Khoni-Usatne road in Ambernath in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The victim, 30-year-old Rajesh Dinesh Ram, was riding with his friend when he crashed into a trailer which was parked on the roadside without any indicators, the official from Hill Line police station said.

He further said that the two-wheeler caught fire in the impact, charring the victim to death and injuring his friend, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, PTI reported.

The official said that a case was filed under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles (MV) Act against the trailer driver.

Mumbai: 19-year-old college student dies in accident on Coastal Road after car driven by friend overturns

A 19-year-old woman, Gargi Chate, lost her life after her friend, Sayam Sakala, 22, lost control of the car they were in and hit a divider on the Coastal Road on February 8. The Tardeo police have registered an FIR against Sakala and collected his blood samples to determine whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

The driver and the victim were heading to Churchgate. However, Sakala lost control of the car, leading to the accident. Gargi Chate and Sayam Sakala were rushed to Breach Candy Hospital. The doctor declared Chate dead, while Sakala is undergoing treatment in the hospital,” a senior official from Tardeo police station told mid-day.

“The accident occurred at around 8 pm. We suspect that the driver was speeding and failed to notice the turn after Haji Ali. The car collided with the divider and then overturned three times. We are investigating the matter,” the police stated. Chate’s body was handed over to Nair Hospital for post-mortem analysis, which revealed that she died due to a head injury.

“She was a first-year management student at a reputed college and had come to Mumbai for studies. She hails from Nashik, and her body has been handed over to her father. The family is in a state of shock due to her sudden demise,” an officer said. “Sakala lives in Dadar and was preparing for his Chartered Accountant examinations. Currently, he is undergoing treatment as he is injured,” the officer said.



(With inputs from PTI)