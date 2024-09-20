The driver had fled the scene but he later surrendered at a police station, an official said

A 12-year-old school student was killed in a road accident in Mumbai's Borivali area and a dumper truck driver was held in connection with the matter, the officials said on Friday.

They said that the incident took place at Carter Road No. 3 in Borivali east at around 12:30 pm.

According to sources, the boy was found to be wearing a school uniform and he was walking near a large dumper when his foot struck a divider, causing him to stumble and fall onto the road. Tragically, his head was crushed under the rear tire of the passing dumper, killing him instantly.

The driver had fled the scene but he later surrendered at a police station, they said.

The police have shifted the boy's body to Shatabdi Hospital for further medical formalities.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, an official said.