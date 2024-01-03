Mumbai: 19-year-old student kills herself after jumping off 14th floor of building in Andheri

A 19-year-old student killed herself after jumping off 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Andheri area

A 19-year-old student killed herself after jumping off 14th floor of a residential building in Andheri area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The victim was identified Vidhi Pramod Kumar Singh. She had been living in the Millionaire Heritage Society located on S V Road in Andheri for the past few years as a paying guest, while her family members reside in neighouring Thane.

The police found a suicide note from the house where she was living. She wrote that she was allegedly under depression and was committing suicide, an official said.

The DN Nagar Police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and it is further investigating the case, the police said.

According to a police official, At the time of the incident, the student was alone at the house. She jumped from 14th floor flat and allegedly committed suicide.

He said, the security guard of the society spotted the girl first and informed the society members.

The police said that the family members of the victim were informed about the Incident.

"The police have so far found nothing suspicious," a police official said.

