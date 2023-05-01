Mumbai: 25-year-old man kills self in Vakola after marriage of woman he loved gets fixed in UP

According to the police, the deceased was in love with a girl and her marriage was fixed in her native place in Uttar Pradesh for May 12. Due to this reason the deceased was in depression and some days ago he had allegedly attempted suicide under the influence of alcohol

Representational Pic

A 25 year old man allegedly committed suicide after slitting his throat at his Vakola residence on Saturday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was in love with a girl and her marriage was fixed in her native place in Uttar Pradesh for May 12. Due to this reason the deceased was in depression and some days ago he had allegedly attempted suicide under the influence of alcohol.

The police said that the Vakola Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are further investigating the matter.

The police said the deceased, a resident of Vakola at Santacruz (East) used to work as a driver in Mumbai. The investigators have recorded the statement of the deceased's brother. He told the police that his deceased brother was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and he slit his own throat when he was at home.

The police said the deceased's brother denied being aware of the love angle. However, police sources told midday that he was in love with a girl and had been depressed after knowing about the woman getting married to someone else.

The police said that on April 29 he was at home when he took the knife and slit his throat and ended his life. He was rushed to the VN Desai hospital and later he was shifted to the Sion Hospital where he died.

Speaking with mid-day, Senior Inspector Prakash Khandekar of Vakola police station said, “We have recorded the statement of the deceased's brother and he told us that deceased was under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly committed suicide. We are investigating further to identify the exact reason of the suicide. We didn’t find any suicide note from the resident.”