Mumbai: 38-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting woman passenger on BEST bus

Dadar Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an advocate in a running BEST bus

Police arrested Narayan Mahanto (38) on Sunday

Dadar Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an advocate in a running BEST bus.

The victim immediately raised the alarm forcing the accused to run away from the bus.

The victim spared no moment and videographed the molester while leaving the BEST bus helping cops to track him.

The incident occurred on July 4 morning around 10 am, when a 34-year-old woman, was travelling in a BEST bus number 172.

While travelling she witnessed somebody rubbing something on her butt. When she turned to see what was happening, she found a man physically assaulting her. The woman tried to raise her voice but by the time she alerted the bus conductor and driver, the molester got down from the BEST bus. The victim shot a video while he was getting down.

The victim went to Dadar police station and registered an offence in the evening.

An offence was registered under IPC section 354A (sexual harassment) and a manhunt was launched to track the accused.

“There was a challenge as we had only a few seconds video of the accused and the information that he got down at Agar Bazaar in Prabhadevi. We started screening CCTV footage’s across the bus stops” said an official from Dadar police station.

"The accused kept changing his routes and took another bus because of which it was difficult to find him," the police said.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Awhad deputed a team under the leadership of Assistant Police Inspector Ramkrushna Sagade, Constable Santosh Patne, Ajit Mahadik, Ganesh Mane and Mahesh Kolte.

With the help of technical analysis and CCTV footage, cops zeroed in at Kokari Agar, Antop Hill. The team kept a watch and finally arrested Narayan Mahanto (38), on Sunday, July 9.

Mahanto works as a security guard at Sion. He was produced in court on Monday and sent to police custody.