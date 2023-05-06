Documents accessed by mid-day show that when expansion work starts, trains currently originating from platform No. 2 will originate from Parel station

The tracks of platform No. 2 could go after widening

Listen to this article Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station? x 00:00

Is the Mumbai division of Central Railway killing Dadar slow locals altogether or the move is temporary as they claim? While the documents show services originating from platform No. 2 will be shifted briefly, one wonders if there will be space to re-lay new tracks once the platform is widened.

The work and tender documents on decongestion of Dadar station reveal that besides converting platform No. 4 into a double-discharge platform, the railways is also widening the island platform of 1 and 2 by four metres each.

Removal of tracks

This would result in removal of tracks for platform No. 2, from where Dadar-originating north-bound slow local trains operate. Further, all the local trains of this line would be shifted to Parel station for four months, the documents show.

However, once platform Nos. 1 and 2 are widened by four metres, will there be enough space to re-lay a new line for platform 2? The documents do not provide the answer to this crucial question.

What will happen in the absence of adequate space? Considering the demand, all the Dadar-originating north-bound slow locals would have to be permanently shifted to Parel.

Bad idea?

As of Friday, 12 slow trains originate from platform No. 2 of Dadar station, mostly to Kalyan, a few to Dombivli and one AC train to Thane.

A senior official said there was no clarity on the matter immediately as the work was in the very early stages.

There are also plans for two new lines at Dadar station as part of the ongoing 5th and 6th line extension project between Kurla and Parel.

Commuters find the shift a bad move, saying the basic principle of decongestion was staggering and distributing crowds evenly. “Moving all trains to Parel or cancelling Dadar locals even temporarily will lead to a swelling of crowds at Dadar station. Maybe, they could shift Dadar slow locals to other available platforms,” Ranvijay Bhalerao, a commuter rights activist, said.

mid-day reported about the deadly island platform in March, following which the authorities announced the expansion plan.

Work has started on platform No. 4, where Kalyan-bound fast locals and express trains operate. The work involves shifting of overhead decks, wires, slewing of tracks, realigning both platforms and shifting of a few existing utilities like bridge landings and other amenities.

A double-discharge platform allows passengers to board or alight trains from either side. An island platform is built between two tracks.

12

No. of trains that currently originate from platform 2

Railways get Rs 100 crore for MUTP-3A

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has received R100 crore from the MMRDA for the MUTP-3A, officials said on Friday. The Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3A project includes extension of the Harbour line from Goregaon to Borivli, fifth and sixth lines between Borivli and Virar, fourth line between Kalyan and Asangaon, fourth line between Kalyan and Badlapur, communication-based train control system on CR and WR, station improvement and procurement of 210 AC rakes.

BEST driver averts crash, felicitated

BEST driver Raju Jagan Pawar was on Friday felicitated by the traffic police for saving dozens of passengers after the brakes of his bus failed near JVLR junction. He was headed to Gandhinagar from Powai. He diverted the bus from the main road and crashed it into the Metro barricades, halting the bus and saving everyone onboard. No one was injured.