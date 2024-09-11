Mumbai: Absconding killer continues to threaten the victim’s kin

Cops from Santacruz named in write petition for failing to protect family

Azam Aslam Butt, the convicted killer

Azam Aslam Butt, who was convicted of the 2005 murder of Santacruz-based property dealer Kashinath Gharat and has been absconding on parole since 2023, continues to threaten the victim’s brother Vishwanath during court hearings to withdraw the case against him. Vishwanath has filed a writ petition against Butt and several police officers at the Bombay High Court for failing to provide him adequate security as the police are not visiting his home daily as required.

Azam Aslam Butt (in white shoes) in Santacruz earlier this year. File Pics

The writ petition was filed against the DCP (Zone IX), the additional commissioner of police, and senior inspectors of Santacruz police station for not protecting him from Butt who has been threatening him regularly. Butt is convicted of murdering Kashinath, burning the body, and disposing of it in Lokhandwala creek. He has more than 12 FIRs registered against him at various police stations, with charges of murder, fraud, and possessing fake passports in Mumbai, Nashik, and Nagpur.

According to the writ petition filed by Vishwanath, he is seeking justice from the court to arrest Butt, who is roaming freely and fearlessly in the area. Gharat and his family are in constant fear due to threats from Butt and his associates. Gharat’s petition also notes that police protection was initially granted to him and his family, with officers visiting daily and maintaining diary records. However, since May, the police have stopped visiting their home.

The petition further states that Butt is a habitual parole violator, having absconded even after the expiration of his parole periods. He also holds multiple fraudulent passports and may abscond with the help of these passports and his contacts. The last time Butt jumped parole was on May 8, 2023, and he has been absconding since. The Nagpur jail authorities informed Mumbai police about his escape, but Butt applied for another 90-day parole, falsely claiming to be in jail.



Kashinath Gharat, the victim (right) Victim’s brother Vishwanath with a picture of their deceased mother

Speaking with mid-day, Vishwanath said, “My brother was killed by Azam Aslam Butt and I want to see him in jail until he dies. Despite multiple parole violations, he managed to secure parole again in 2023 and has been absconding since. He has multiple passports, and I am sure he is planning to flee the country. I am seeking police protection as Butt regularly threatens me. During court hearings, he has threatened me multiple times through unknown individuals to drop the case. My life is in danger.”

“I approached the Santacruz police since Butt is residing in Vile Parle, just 1 km from my home. I also contacted the Oshiwara police, who had previously arrested Butt for killing my brother in 2005. Additionally, I reached out to the DCP Zone IX and jail authorities, instructing them to arrest Butt. But no action has been taken,” Vishwanath added. According to Vishwanath, his mother, who was the complainant in the case and was fighting to get justice for Kashinath, died last year.