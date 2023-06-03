Breaking News
Actor Aditya Singh Rajput's death: Viscera samples, electronic devices sent to Kalina FSL for analysis

Updated on: 03 June,2023 10:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput, also a model and casting coordinator, was found dead in the bathroom of his Oshiwara home and his maid told police he was not keeping well for two to three days prior to the incident

Aditya Singh Rajput. Pic/official Instagram account

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput's death: Viscera samples, electronic devices sent to Kalina FSL for analysis
The viscera samples of actor Aditya Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his home on May 22, as well as his electronic devices like laptop have been sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain the cause of death, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.


Rajput, also a model and casting coordinator, was found dead in the bathroom of his Oshiwara home and his maid told police he was not keeping well for two to three days prior to the incident.


"As the cause of death is reserved in his medical report, we decided to send the viscera samples and electronic devices like laptop to the Kalina FSL. We will move ahead as per the findings of the report," the official said.


The official said an accidental death report has been registered for the moment and a probe covering all angles was underway.

