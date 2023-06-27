Mumbai: Ahead of Bakrid, thieves strike at Deonar goat market

In the past two days, Mumbai police have registered three cases of theft, an official said

Deonar goat market. File Pic

As the crowd swells at Mumbai's Deonar goat market ahead of Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, thieves are taking advantage of the rush and allegedly stealing mobile phones and cash of the traders, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

In the past two days, Mumbai police have registered three cases of theft, the official said.

According to an official from the Deonar police station, two traders lost their mobile phones, each costing about Rs 35,000, while another trader's phone worth Rs 10,500 was stolen, the PTI reported.

In all cases, the traders said that the phones were taken away by thieves when they were busy selling goats at the bustling market. The thieves move in groups to divert the attention of traders, the official told the PTI.

Police have also come across complaints of cash being stolen, the official said.

We have registered three theft cases and will scan the footage of CCTV cameras at the market, the official added.

Bakrid will be celebrated in Maharashtra this week on Thursday, June 29.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and District Magistrate Manish Verma held a meeting with religious leaders from Noida and Greater Noida on Monday, ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid-ul Azha (Bakrid) and the Hindu Kanwar Yatra, the PTI reported on Monday.

The two officials appealed to the religious leaders for their support in maintaining peace and harmony during the festive period and sought to know about the problems, if any, being faced by them, according to an official statement, as per the PTI.

During the meeting, Singh highlighted that the police department is monitoring the internet and that legal action would be taken against anyone for making objectionable comments, inciting religious sentiments or trying to spread propaganda on social media platforms.

"The police commissioner told the attendees to make people around them aware that videos related to sacrifice and rumours should not be posted on social media in a wrong way. Along with this, she asked them to inform those found engaged in such activities that the police and the administration would take legal action against such elements," according to the police statement.

Singh also asked the religious leaders if they are facing any problem and told them that in case of any trouble, they can contact the local police, administration or the emergency 112 number so that action can be ensured immediately.

"During the peace committee meeting, the attendees were also told that namaz should not be offered on the road while 'bhandaara' (free community meals for devotees) and camps for the Kanwar Yatra should not be set up on the road so that commuters do not face any hindrance. They were also told to abide by the directions of the court in playing DJ during the Kanwar Yatra," the police said.

They said action would also be taken against anyone providing false information to them.

(with PTI inputs)