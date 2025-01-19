The gang lured the victim to Goregaon East and extorted cash and valuables; According to police sources, the Dindoshi police had uncovered this gang and arrested two members, Ruksar Shaikh, 24, a resident of Malwani, and Iqbal Khan, 35, a resident of Kandivli

Victim was a 19-year-old student, Panvel resident.

The Dindoshi police have registered another case against the gang allegedly involved in luring youth into sexual encounters through social media and dating apps. In the recent case, a 19-year-old student resident of Panvel got duped by them on January 8. A female member of the gang contacted the victim through a dating app and lured him near Oberoi Mall by offering money in exchange for sex.

The victim travelled to Goregaon East and met the woman in a car. She later falsely accused him of running a sex racket and threatened to expose him and her male companion through the media. Subsequently, another gang member arrived, pretending to be a police officer, and threatened to register a case against the victim and arrest him. The trio then extorted Rs 6,000 in cash and a gold chain worth R40,000 from the victim. Realising he had been conned, the victim approached the Dindoshi police station and filed a complaint on Saturday.

According to police sources, the Dindoshi police had uncovered this gang and arrested two members, Ruksar Shaikh, 24, a resident of Malwani, and Iqbal Khan, 35, a resident of Kandivli.

However, two other accused, including one woman, identified as “Frank,” and Mohit Tak, alias Prashant,remain at large.

“Arrested accused Iqbal Khan, along with two the absconding accused Frank and Mohit Tak, alias Prashant, defrauded the victim. This was disclosed during the arrested accused Khan’s interrogation,” said a police officer. Similar cases were registered against this gang at DN Nagar, Oshiwara, and Malad between 2020 and 2022, with Frank and Mohit being the main accused. Further investigation revealed several other cases have been registered against the absconding accused including charges of rape with POCSO in Malwani, and kidnapping in Borivli. Additionally, in 2018, in Jaipur, the CISF booked and arrested Mohit for making a hoax bomb threat call on a flight.

Rukhsar has been remanded in judicial custody accused Iqbal Khan is still in police custody.