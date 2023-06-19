Mumbai: Building security guard held for allegedly molesting 7-year-old girl

The security guard had allegedly molested the girl on multiple occasions, an official said

A 45-year-old security guard of a residential building in Mumbai was arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl inside the electricity meter room of the complex, a police official told the PTI on Monday.

The security guard allegedly molested the girl on multiple occasions, the official added, the news agency reported.

According to the Samata Nagar police station official, the security guard was arrested on Saturday after the matter was reported to the police. The investigations have revealed that he had been working in the housing society where the girl stays with her family for past few months.

During probe, the police found that the accused would allegedly take the minor girl inside the electricity meter room of the building and molest her whenever he found her alone in the society premises, he said, according to the PTI.

The accused also used to threaten the victim of dire consequences if she revealed about his acts to anyone, said the official.

After keeping mum for several weeks, the girl recently told her mother about the suspect's misdeeds, following which the family lodged a complaint at the Samta Nagar police station in suburban Mumbai.

An FIR was filed against the security guard and he was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, an alleged serial molester, who targeted more than 18 victims outside colleges and tuition classes was arrested by the Juhu police weeks ago.

The police said that the accused, a 31-year-old man, had been arrested in the year 2020 in a case registered at Vile Parle and was out on bail. The accused, a resident of Charni Road in Girgaon, worked as a driver and usually targetted girls and women in the age group 15-20 years, the police had earlier said.

On June 5, the suspect tried to molest a 19-year-old girl in a narrow lane in the Juhu area but she shouted for help. The locals rushed to the spot and the Juhu Police was informed about the matter leading to his arrest, an official had said.

(with PTI inputs)