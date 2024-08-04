Mumbai: Chairman bites off society member’s thumb during quarrel

Nityanand Padiyar assaults Aditya Desai after he raises concerns about harassment of his tenant by former during society meeting

Aditya Desai shows marks of the assault by the Dahisar society chairman

A regular residential society meeting in Dahisar West turned into a bloody fight on Sunday when the chairman of Amarnath Apartment in Matrewadi allegedly bit off a society member's thumb during a heated argument. The MHB Colony police station has registered a case against the chairman.

Aditya Desai, 42, a professor and owner of a flat in the building, raised concerns about his tenant’s complaints during the meeting. According to Desai, his tenant, who often returned late at night, had repeatedly complained about the chairman, Nityanand Padiyar, 67, instructing the security guard to lock the gate, causing inconvenience to him.



The top part of Desai’s thumb that was bitten off

During the meeting, Desai brought up the issue and threatened to file an online complaint with the police. This apparently enraged Padiyar, who suddenly stood up, rushed towards Desai, pushed him to the ground, and began assaulting him. In the scuffle, Padiyar allegedly bit Desai’s left thumb so hard that the entire nail came off completely.

Desai was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors informed him that the infection had become quite severe and that amputation of the entire thumb might become necessary. Following Desai’s complaint, the MHB Colony police have registered a case against Padiyar. “Based on the complaint, we have booked Nityanand Manjunath Padiyar under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said another officer.