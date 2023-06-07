Breaking News
Mumbai: Committee to look into rape and murder of college student at hostel

Updated on: 07 June,2023 07:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The woman, a student of a polytechnic, was allegedly raped and murdered by a security guard at a hostel in south Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday

Mumbai: Committee to look into rape and murder of college student at hostel

Chandrakant Patil. File Pic

Mumbai: Committee to look into rape and murder of college student at hostel
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that a one-member committee will conduct an inquiry into the rape and murder of an 18-year-old student inside her room at a government hostel in south Mumbai, the PTI reported on Wednesday.


Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil made the announcement a day after the gruesome crime case to light, according to the PTI.


The woman, a student of a polytechnic, was allegedly raped and murdered by a security guard at a hostel in south Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday.


The accused allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said, according to the PTI.

Dr Nipun Vinayak, state project director, will head the one-member committee. State director of Higher Education and Divisional Joint Director from the Higher Education department will assist him. The inquiry report has to be filed at the earliest, said the government order, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the security guard of a south Mumbai hostel, who is a suspect in the rape and murder of an 18-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide, the PTI reported on Wednesday.

The security guard was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel on Tuesday morning, the police said.

"This is an unfortunate incident. Police are investigating various angles and details will come out soon. It has emerged that the hostel security guard committed suicide," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told reporters in Navi Mumbai, according to the PTI.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis took stock of the progress of work of the new international airport coming up at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

Based on a complaint by the student's cousin and circumstantial evidence, an FIR was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 376 (rape), an official said.

An 18-year-old college student was found murdered in her hostel room in south Mumbai while the security guard, who was a suspect in the case, was found dead on railway tracks, police had earlier said, as per the PTI.

It is suspected that the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted, but it can be ascertained only after the autopsy report is available, an official had said on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)

