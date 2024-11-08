Breaking News
Commuter injured after being kicked off moving Mumbai local train during argument, 3 held

Updated on: 08 November,2024 08:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The passenger survived with minor injuries and the Borivali Railway Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the incident, an official said

Representational Pic/File

In a shocking incident on a moving Mumbai local train, a commuter, standing near the door, was kicked by another man during an argument, causing him to fall onto the tracks between Borivali and Kandivali stations, the officials said.


Fortunately, the passenger survived with minor injuries.


The Borivali Railway Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the incident, an official said.


According to police sources, 22-year-old Shamshad Hashmi had visited his sister in Nalasopara along with his cousins, Adil Hashmi and Captain Hashmi. On their return journey, they boarded the 9:30 pm Churchgate-bound fast train from Nalasopara railway station, intending to reach Prabhadevi. At Borivali station, three passengers boarded the train: Asif Ali Arab (42), Sameer Khojjada (32), and Shakeel Sheikh (27). An argument broke out between them and Adil, which escalated into a physical fight, with Adil being badly beaten.

During the altercation, Sameer Khojjada kicked Adil, who was standing near the door, causing him to fall from the moving train. Fellow passengers alerted the control room and informed the RPF and GRP officers. When the train arrived at Andheri station, police personnel detained the three accused and took them into custody for further action. The suspects were then brought to the Borivali GRP station. Police have confirmed that Adil’s condition is stable, and he was taken to KEM Hospital for treatment, the police said.

The complainant, Shamshad Hashmi, a Pune resident and has been working as a laborer there for the past 15 years. He had taken a two-day leave to visit Mumbai, where he planned to meet his cousins, Adil and Captain Hashmi, as well as his sister in Nalasopara. His cousins reside in Prabhadevi.

"On the complaint of Shamshad Hashmi, we have registered a case under various sections of the IPC including 110, 115(2), 3(5), and 352, and have arrested the trio. All three arrested accused are residents of Wadala Antop Hill. They were produced before the court today," said Senior Inspector Datta Khupekar from Borivali GRP.

