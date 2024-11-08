Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs will be taken on up and down harbour lines between Mahim and Goregaon

Western Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a jumbo block between Mahim and Goregaon stations on Sunday.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs will be taken on up and down harbour lines between Mahim and Goregaon stations on Sunday, November 10.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Bandra - CSMT and CSMT/Panvel - Goregaon – CSMT/Panvel Harbour train services of Central Railway and some of the Churchgate - Goregaon - Churchgate slow services will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned station masters.

Western Railway collects Rs 80.56 crore as fines during ticket checking drives

The Western Railway on Thursday said that it has collected over Rs 80.56 crore as fines during ticket checking drives from April to October 2024.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

It said that the highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organised several ticket checking drives during the months of April to October 2024, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs 80.56 crore, which also includes Rs 26.60 crore from Mumbai Suburban section.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of October 2024, an amount of Rs. 12.10 crore was recovered through detection of 2.09 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of October, Western Railway collected fines amounting to Rs. 3.90 crore through detection of 93 thousand cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

"To prevent unauthorised entry in Mumbai AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives almost 34,800 unauthorised passengers have been penalised from April to October 2024 and over Rs. 115 lakh collected in fines," the Western Railway said.