Breaking News
Punjab: At least eight passengers dead as bus falls into canal in Muktsar
Ganeshotsav 2023: Maharashtra CM Shinde offers prayers to lord Ganesha
Teen jumps in front of metro train at Noida station, hospitalised
DCW chief welcomes govt's decision to table Women Reservation Bill
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.63 per cent
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Cook gives electric shock to woman employer booked

Mumbai: Cook 'gives electric shock' to woman employer, booked

Updated on: 19 September,2023 04:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place at a high-rise in suburban Andheri, a Mumbai police official said

Mumbai: Cook 'gives electric shock' to woman employer, booked

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Cook 'gives electric shock' to woman employer, booked
x
00:00

Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempted culpable homicide against a 25-year-old cook for allegedly giving electric shock to his woman employer and beating her up on account of her 'rude behaviour', police said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.


A police official said, the suspect identified as Rajkumar Singh has been absconding after the alleged incident two days ago, reported the PTI.


The incident took place at a high-rise in suburban Andheri.


As per the complainant, a school teacher, when she woke up from her siesta on Sunday afternoon, she found Singh standing over her holding two live wires.

He held the ends of the wires to the sides of her head, giving her a shock, and also bashed her up, she said in the complaint.

Her 11-year-old son who was in the next room came in hearing her screams, but she asked him to go back and lock himself inside as she feared Singh would harm the boy too, she told police.

Singh then apologized to her, saying he was angry because of her rudeness towards him, and left the flat, the complainant said.

Police registered an FIR against Singh under section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and search is on for the accused, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a highly-decomposed body of a 36-year-old woman was found in a room in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

Police suspect the role of her live-in partner and a female friend in the murder. Both of them are untraced.

A police official said the woman might have been killed with her throat slit at least three-four days back. The deceased has been identified.

Police were informed on Monday night about a foul smell emanating from the room, located in Kongaon area, by its owner, the official said.

"Police broke open the door and saw the woman lying dead in the kitchen," he added.

As per neighbours, the victim was a divorcee who was staying in the room for the last 11 months, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(with PTI inputs)

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
mumbai police mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK