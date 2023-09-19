Mumbai: Cook 'gives electric shock' to woman employer, booked

The incident took place at a high-rise in suburban Andheri, a Mumbai police official said

Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempted culpable homicide against a 25-year-old cook for allegedly giving electric shock to his woman employer and beating her up on account of her 'rude behaviour', police said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

A police official said, the suspect identified as Rajkumar Singh has been absconding after the alleged incident two days ago, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at a high-rise in suburban Andheri.

As per the complainant, a school teacher, when she woke up from her siesta on Sunday afternoon, she found Singh standing over her holding two live wires.

He held the ends of the wires to the sides of her head, giving her a shock, and also bashed her up, she said in the complaint.

Her 11-year-old son who was in the next room came in hearing her screams, but she asked him to go back and lock himself inside as she feared Singh would harm the boy too, she told police.

Singh then apologized to her, saying he was angry because of her rudeness towards him, and left the flat, the complainant said.

Police registered an FIR against Singh under section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and search is on for the accused, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a highly-decomposed body of a 36-year-old woman was found in a room in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

Police suspect the role of her live-in partner and a female friend in the murder. Both of them are untraced.

A police official said the woman might have been killed with her throat slit at least three-four days back. The deceased has been identified.

Police were informed on Monday night about a foul smell emanating from the room, located in Kongaon area, by its owner, the official said.

"Police broke open the door and saw the woman lying dead in the kitchen," he added.

As per neighbours, the victim was a divorcee who was staying in the room for the last 11 months, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

