Mumbai: Cops book Cine Dancer's Association president, seven others in cheating case

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against the president of the Cine Dancer's Association (CDA) and seven other office-bearers on the charge of illegally collecting more than Rs 1 crore from aspiring members, an official said on Sunday. Along with the CDA president, its general secretary, treasurer, and five other office-bearers have been booked for alleged cheating.

Dancers registered with CDA are hired as background dancers for songs in Bollywood movies, serials, and live performances.

As per the complaint, the accused collected money to the tune of Rs 1 crore-Rs 1.5 crore under the pretext of awarding CDA membership even though they didn't have permission to collect money from the court.

The complainant alleged the CDA president and others parked money in the bank accounts of their family members. They prepared fake invoices to release the amount but never gave the account of spend, as per the FIR.

The accused persons used to collect money in the name of granting membership, donations, non-subscription etc., the FIR stated.

The complainant claimed he had paid Rs 50,000 for a CDA membership.

Some members of the CDA also parked money in the bank accounts of their wives who did not have any connection with the association, the police official said quoting the FIR.

Police have registered a case under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against eight people but no arrest has been made so far, he added.

Further investigation is underway.

