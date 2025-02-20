"The IP (internet protocol) address of the sender's email is being tracked, and all possible angles are being investigated," said an officer from Goregaon Police Station

File pic

A first information report (FIR) has been filed at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai after cops received emails on Thursday, threatening to blow up Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde's car.

According to police sources, the threat emails were received at Goregaon and JJ Marg police stations in the morning.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 351(3) and (4) (criminal intimidation) as well as 353(2) (spreading false information, rumors, or alarming news with the intent to create enmity or hatred between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"The IP (internet protocol) address of the sender's email is being tracked, and all possible angles are being investigated," said an officer from Goregaon Police Station.

Further investigation is ongoing, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Bhoite of Zone 11.