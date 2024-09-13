Mumbai: Court rejects discharge plea of man accused of murdering MBBS student

The court noted that there was specific material with the prosecution to show that the victim was seen with the applicant before she went missing

A Court here has rejected the discharge plea of a lifeguard arrested for murdering a medical student, stating that the possibility of the accused destroying evidence cannot be ruled out. Additional sessions judge S D Tawshikar, in the order passed on September 10, rejected the plea of the accused, Mithu Singh, arrested in January last year for the murder of Sadiccha Sane, a third-year MBBS student. Sane’s body has not yet been found.

According to police, Sane, a student of Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College, proceeded to appear for her exams by train on November 29, 2021, and was last seen at Bandra Bandstand, where she met Singh, a lifeguard, and took a selfie with him. Singh’s lawyer, Harshman Chavan, submitted that though the victim allegedly went missing on November 29, 2021, the initial FIR was registered on December 9, 2021, on the charges of kidnapping.

The accused was arrested on January 13, 2023, and has been behind bars, he said. Chavan argued that there is nothing against Singh to suggest that he has either sexually abused the victim or murdered her. The body, too, has not been found, and therefore, the allegation of murder is without any basis, he said.

The court noted that there was specific material with the prosecution to show that the victim was seen with the applicant before she went missing. The prosecution’s “last seen” theory is duly supported by the oral and documentary evidence, the court said, adding that there was sufficient ground to proceed against the accused.

