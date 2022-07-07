Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old sweeper held for defaming woman by making false posts on social media

The accused posted pictures of the woman on Instagram, stating that she was going to run away on the day of her wedding

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, Yakub Danial Katti, was allegedly in love with the woman, and took the step after learning that she was engaged to be married.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly defaming a 23-year-old woman by making false posts about her on a social media site just days before she was to get married. The accused lived in the same society as the woman and worked as a sweeper there.

According to Vanrai police, the victim is a final-year student from SRPF Camp in Goregaon East who got engaged in May and was set to get married on June 21. Accordingly, her parents had shared invitations with their friends and relatives on social media and WhatsApp on June 10.

However, the next day, the woman learnt that someone had posted her photos along with the invitation card on Instagram, stating that she was going to run away from her wedding. The accused had also mentioned that he knew the woman and shared the same with her relatives and fiance. The victim then informed her parents and finance who approached the Vanrai police.

“We began an investigation and with the help of the IP address, we traced and nabbed the accused on July 3,” said a police officer. During interrogation, it has been revealed that the accused, Yakub Danial Katti, was allegedly in love with the woman, and took the step after learning that she was engaged to be married, police said.

Katti was produced before the court and has been remanded in police custody, said an officer.