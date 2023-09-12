Mumbai Crime: 56-year-old Versova man arrested over attempt to kill wife

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2023 08:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The Versova police have apprehended an alleged accused for trying to stab his 36-year-old wife in Andheri

The Versova police have apprehended an alleged accused for trying to stab his 36-year-old wife in Andheri.


According to the police, the incident took place on September 11 at 10 am.


"The alleged accused has been identified as Suresh Soni (56). The couple married for the second time and were frequently having arguments over petty issues," said a police officer from Versova police station.


Suresh Soni had an argument with his wife. He doubted his wife's character and also suspected that she had allegedly mixed poison in his food. In a fit of rage, Suresh then grabbed a knife and attacked the wife.

"His wife sustained injuries on both of her hands and legs, head and on her chest. She was rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital. The victim is now out of danger and her condition is stable," added the police officer.

"We recorded the victim's statement and apprehended Suresh from his residence. Further investigation is going on," said ACP Shashikant Mane.

The police stated that the accused Suresh Soni had been booked under sections 307 ( Attempt to murder), 504 ( Intentional insult) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

