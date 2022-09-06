Mumbai Crime: 7 arrested for providing fake documents to criminals for securing bail

The accused have submitted bogus documents in Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Nashik and Panvel courts

The Mahatma Phule Chowk police have unearthed a racket of people who produced fake documents to furnish bail for the undertrials in jail for serious offences.

The cops have arrested 7 accused in which 3 are women in connection with the racket.

All the women arrested in the offence are homemakers and they were roped in by racketeers for extra money for the domestic expenses.

The accused have submitted bogus documents in Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Nashik and Panvel courts.

The Mahatma Phule Chowk police received information that few people produced bogus documents to get bail for the accused which are lodged in the jail and are unable to come out due to authentic surety. On August 23, Assistant Police Inspector Devidas Dhole with the help of his Crime Detection team rushed to Kalyan Court and laid the trap with the help of informers.

When the police reached the court, informers pointed out to three women and a man in the court premises holding bags in their hand. Cops immediately circled them reveal their identity. A man identified himself as Siddharth Nagwekar (29) and other women as Jasmeet Kaur alias Dimple Kartar Singh Gill (26), Mamata Hazra (28) and Geetika Udasi (24) all are residents of Ulhasnagar.

“When we asked the detainees a reason to visit the court, they gave us vague answers. After questioning they told us that they submit their identity card, Ration card as surety to the accused in return of money for their bail,” told an officer.

Cops took the documents they were having and found that Siddharth Nagwekar had documents (such as Ration card, Aadhaar card) with name Vidya Sharma, resident of Aatgaon. Sandeep Mishra, resident of Kamba (Kalyan). All women too had government IDs with different names and addresses.

When asked about who forged these documents, detainees told cops that they had procured it from persons named Vishal and Sandeep Gohar and got Rs 2,000 each for attending court with the documents.

“According to the probe, the accused started this racket almost a year ago, when no relatives came to court as surety for the accused during the pandemic. Cops say the accused have furnished such bogus documents in several courts such as Kalyan, Kalyan Railway, Chopda, Ulhasnagar, Panvel and Palghar through lawyers. Though the women received just Rs 2,000 per accused, the kingpin of the racket used to make Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per accused,” told another police officer.

“We have arrested 7 accused till now and have booked them under IPC section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 34 (common intention). The accused used to stand in court as surety to the undertrials booked under serious offences, to help them in getting bail. We are still getting details of the accused for which they have stood as surety and secured bail for them,” told A.B. Honmane, Senior Inspector of Mahatma Phule Chowk Police station.

