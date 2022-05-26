Mumbai Crime: 8 executives of Motilal Oswal booked for outraging modesty of woman suspended for 'sexual misconduct'

The 37-year-old complainant is the assistant vice-president, Digital Marketing, at the Prabhadevi-based MOFSL. She is under suspension since May 6 for allegedly sending some messages to her male colleague which made him uncomfortable

The woman claims the company never asked her to join the internal probe. Representation pic

Dadar police have registered an FIR against eight senior executives of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) for allegedly outraging the modesty of a female co-worker, whom the company suspended following complaints that she made “her male colleague sexually uncomfortable”. The FIR, under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code, was registered at Dadar police station on Wednesday.

MOFSL’s Chief HR Officer and Board Member Sudhir Dhar, Associate Director Gaurav Manihar, Assistant Manager Operations Rohit Singh, Senior Manager Ankit Jobanputra, Senior Group Vice President Vijay Agarwal, Senior Manager (Legal) Rohan Adawale and Customer Advisors Prince Sharma and one Suraj Pawar have been named in the FIR. The company said it would approach the court for quashing the FIR.

The 37-year-old complainant is the assistant vice-president, Digital Marketing, at the Prabhadevi-based MOFSL. She is under suspension since May 6 for allegedly sending some messages to her male colleague which made him uncomfortable. “After suspension, MOFSL did not contact me or asked to assist with their so-called internal investigation. Because my suspension is illegal, I was forced to approach the police and the media,” she told mid-day.

