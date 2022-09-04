Mumbai Crime: Andheri teen’s killers nabbed from Gujarat

Cops say accused wanted to seek revenge from girl’s family

Makwana and Anbhawa nabbed for revenge killing. Pic/Hanif Patel

Two men on the run after brutally killing 14-year-old Andheri resident Vanshika Rathod, were arrested from their hometown in Palanpur, Gujarat, on Saturday by the Waliv police. Rathod was missing since August 25 after she left for school. Police sources told mid-day that it was ‘revenge killing’, as the prime accused Santosh Makwana was previously pulled up by Vanshika’s mother and brother for stalking the deceased.

“Makwana’s eardrum ruptured during that beating and he decided to take revenge. He hatched a plan with his friend Vishal Anbhawa. Makwana called Rathod to Juhu on the pretext of eloping with her, but took her to Anbhawa’s chawl instead and killed her,” said an officer privy to the investigation. Another officer said that Anbhawa first stabbed her four times. “Then Makwana stabbed her repeatedly even as she was writhing in pain and bleeding profusely,” he said. After killing Rathod, the duo stuffed her body into a bag, took an autorickshaw to Andheri station, boarded a Virar-bound local train and got down at Naigaon station and disposed the body. Makwana then changed his guise by getting a haircut. They later boarded the Bengaluru-Jodhpur express train and switched off their phones. Television series Crime Patrol also inspired the duo, police said.

“They changed their clothes regularly to evade identification if captured on CCTV, but had not taken a bath since the day of the murder,” said an officer adding, “They were stinking. They had visited various states including Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.” On August 26, Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police discovered the body dumped in Naigaon. Since she had her school uniform on her, it helped the police establish her identity. “Her mother, Bhavna Rathod, had accused Makwana, who became our prime suspect. Waliv police team then headed to his hometown in Palanpur and Anbhawa’s in Mehsana, but our efforts went in vain.” He added, “We were in touch with the local police of both towns. On Friday evening, we got a lead that the accused were reaching Palanpur and nabbed them there at 12.30 am on Saturday.”

