Mumbai Crime: Four aspiring constables booked for cheating using devices

Baffled by pen and glove used by two accused, the cops send them for forensic analysis

In the first incident, the candidate used a pen containing a SIM card and Bluetooth device. Representation pic

The Mumbai Police filed four FIRs across the city in connection with cheating during the written exam that is part of the ongoing constable recruitment drive on Sunday. The aspirants were booked, at the Kasturba Marg, Goregaon, Meghwadi and Bhandup police stations, after electronic communication devices were found in their possession.

The written exam was held at 213 centres and 78,522 out of 83,748 aspirants appeared for it. To prevent cheating, 1,246 police officers and 5,975 constables were deputed at the centres. To avoid mismanagement, the Mumbai police commissioner and top officials kept a close eye on the examination process.

Magic pen

In the first incident, reported at Kasturba Marg police station, a 33-year-old resident of Worli’s BDD chawl, Ravindra Shivaji Kale, was arrested. According to the police, the incident occurred at JB Khot High School on Datta Pada Road at Rajendra Nagar in Borivli West. Constable Dharma Pandurang Mane was deployed at this centre as supervisor.

Around 12 pm all candidates were told to keep their electronic devices outside the classroom and take their seats. At 1.40 pm, question papers were provided to all aspirants. Kale was pulled up by the supervisor as the latter found his behaviour suspicious. A police officer said, “Constable Mane noticed that Kale was mumbling while writing the answers. A tiny Bluetooth device was found inside the latter’s ear. Constable Mane informed PSI Gavhane and he informed Inspector Jagdale, the in-charge of the centre, about the incident.”

Kale was taken into custody and the cops found a 0.5-cm pen in his pocket. When the police dismantled the pen, a SIM card was found inside it. Apparently, the tool could be used to make calls. The police also learnt that the student Kale was talking to was his friend Shivam Beluse who was providing him with answers. The police have sent the pen to the forensic department to understand its functioning.

Strange glove

A 29-year-old from Gangapur, Aurangabad, Yuvraj Dhansingh Jarwal, was also arrested by the Goregaon police for using technology to cheat while sitting for the exam at a municipal school on Unnat Nagar Road in Goregaon West.

A police officer said, “When constable Santosh Shedge, the supervisor, noticed that Jarwal had a bud in his ear, he informed PSI Satyashil Patil who brought the matter to the attention of API Sachin Bais, the in-charge of the centre.”

Jarwal wore a glove on his left hand. Inside it there was a SIM card, charging socket, micro mike and an electronic device” This device has also been sent for analysis.

Bluetooth device

The incident reported at the Bhandup police station, came to light after the supervisor at the Bright School exam centre, Constable Umakant Kardile, found an aspirant talking in a low tone. When Kardile shouted at him, the man didn’t even respond. When Kardile approached the candidate, he found a Bluetooth device inside his ear.

“When asked his name, he identified himself as Bablu Medharwal, 24. He was taken outside the hall and frisked. The cops found an electronic device on him, which was used as a connector. He was helped by a person named Pritam Gusinge,” said Nitin Unhavane, senior inspector at Bhandup police station.

All the accused have been booked for cheating under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

213

No. of centres where exam was held