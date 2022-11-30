×
Mumbai Crime: Four held for cheating people on promise of jobs in America

Updated on: 30 November,2022 07:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to cops, they came to Pune for medical education from Namibia

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Bandra Cyber police nabbed four accused who promised to give jobs in America and cheated many people in Mumbai.


The four accused were identified as Greenville Navlovu, Docars Nakbuka, Sensaliya Ninasheni, Toshin alias Coffee Onkar.



According to cops, they came to Pune for medical education from Namibia. The accused used six banks account to dupe people. They also cheated an Andheri-based woman who is working in a private bank. 


In April this year, the Andheri resident received a message of an advertisement on her mobile phone for a job opening in America. After she called on the given number, the caller told her that she will be given an American visa and a job in USA.

All four accused also took Rs 26 lakhs from her to make her visa and give her a job. The woman also paid money for job security. After receiving Rs 26 lakhs, the accused demanded more money from her. She later suspected something wrong and informed the Cyber cops in BKC.

DCP Balsingh Rajput formed a team to investigate this matter. Senior inspector Suvarna Shinde, Mahendra Jadhav, Poonam Jadhav started an investigation into this case and arrested all four accused from Pune.

"After recovering their email IDs, our team found two lakhs people's email ids and 1,46,000 people's mobile phone numbers. We suspect that they cheated many people in past," said a police official.

"During the investigation, we found out that the passports of three of the accused had expired," added the police official.

