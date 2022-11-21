Mumbai Crime: Man attacks father-in-law, relatives over family fued, held

An attempt to murder case was registered against the accused based on the complaint filed by his brother-in-law at Santa Cruz police station. The police caught him in Kolkata and brought him to Mumbai on Saturday

Representational image

A man allegedly attacked his father-in-law and brother-in-law with a knife when he heard the duo had abused his mother on a phone call. He also hurt his own 7-year-old son with a knife butt.

An attempt to murder case was registered against the accused based on the complaint filed by his brother-in-law at Santa Cruz police station. The police caught him in Kolkata and brought him to Mumbai on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Adnan Selot, 35, was produced before the court and remanded in police custody.

The incident occurred last week in Sakharwala Chawal in Vile Parle West. Accused Selot who was in anger attacked with a knife and slit the throat of his 25-year-old brother Adil Sharmali. He also attacked his father-in-law Noor Mohammed when he interfered and tried to save his son Adil

During the interrogation, it has been revealed that Adnan and Adil’s mother were sisters. Adnan married his Aunt’s daughter and after the marriage, they were living in Nalasopara. Adnan was working in Borivli Market. After marriage, instead of keeping his family with him, he sent them to his in-law's house in Vile Parle. He often left his wife and children there house for months and did not take care of them.

Adil called Adnan and asked him to take his wife and children a day before the incident. Agitated by this, Adnan abused Adil and his father-in-law as well as his own wife.

Adil later called Adnan’s mother and abused her on the phone on the same day.

“When Adnan came to know about this, he rushed to his in-law's house with a knife and attacked Adil and his father-in-law Noor Mohammed”, a police official said.

Adnan slit Adil's throat and attacked his father-in-law Noor Mohammed when he intervened in their quarrel. He escaped after his hurt his 7-year-old son Sabir.

“Under the supervision of senior inspector B. Tambe, PI. Jyoti Hibare, API Tushar Sawant, and his team, the accused was arrested on Saturday,” said an officer.

The duo have sustained injuries . “Based on their complaint we have registered the case and arrested the accused who is in police custody,” the officer added.

