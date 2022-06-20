Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2022 06:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

On June 19, when the victim Dipali was waiting for her mother to arrive at a tea stall near her home, her husband Satish Jawale arrived on a bike with a friend and attacked her

Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife over suspicion of having affair; arrested

Representative image. Pic/iStock


Tilak Nagar cops have arrested a 40-year-old man for killing his 30-year-old wife on suspicion of having affair with another man. The man, identified as Satish Jawale stabbed his wife at a tea stall where she was waiting for her mother. Along with the accused, his friend Swapnil Pawar has also been arrested by the cops.

According to a complaint filed by 60-year-old Nanda Bhingare, her daughter Dipali got married in 2012 to the accused Jawale and was living near Century Mill compound, Worli. Both have a 5-year-old daughter. But, just after one year after marriage, Dipali told her mother that her husband doesn't work and keeps beating her. After facing continuous harassment, Dipali shifted to her mother's place in April 2022 at Vidyavihar. Dipali was a beautician and used to take orders for weddings and small ceremonies. 




But since she shifted, Satish used to visit their place pleading with her and promising to not beat her. After living during April and May, Dipali again went to live with her husband in June 2022. "She was tired of his daily 30 to 40 calls and visits, he used to follow her too," told mother Nanda Bhingare. "When she want to husband's place in June and nothing happened for 12 days, we thought her ordeal has ended" she added. 


mumbai mumbai crime news chembur murder case

