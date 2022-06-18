Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000

Bhushan Singh and his aide had 11 grams of the drugs in their possession; Singh was earlier arrested for selling fake clean-up marshal IDs and was released on bail

A 35-year-old man and his associate were arrested for allegedly selling high quality mephedrone in Kandivli on Thursday. The main accused, Bhushan Singh, was arrested last year for running a fake clean-up marshal ID card scam.

Based on specific information about a peddler, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit XI laid a trap near Hindustan Naka in Kandivli West on Thursday and nabbed Singh along with his associate Ankur Yadav, 28. The officers have recovered 11 grams of mephedrone worth around Rs 35,000.



“During the search, we recovered 11 grams of mephedrone drugs from his possession. The drugs were of high quality which is not generally available in the market. Singh and Yadav were booked and arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act,” said senior inspector Vinayak Chauhan, Crime Branch Unit XI.

Crime branch officers later handed over the duo to the Charkop police for further investigation. The accused were produced before the court and have been remanded in police custody. Singh has more than five criminal cases filed against him in the various police stations of Zone XI including Charkop and Kandivli.

