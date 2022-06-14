Mumbai Crime: Three held for 'theft' of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 4 crore

Out of six kg of stolen jewellery, two kg of jewellery were recovered from their possession

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 4 crore from rented premises in south Mumbai, police said.

The arrested men were identified as Prakash Sonu Bhuvad (41) who works as a sweeper, his son Praveen (25) and Yaseek Dinesh Parmar (32).

"Out of six kg of stolen jewellery, two kg of jewellery were recovered from their possession," said a police official.

