Mumbai Crime: Three held for 'theft' of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 4 crore

Updated on: 14 June,2022 07:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Out of six kg of stolen jewellery, two kg of jewellery were recovered from their possession

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 4 crore from rented premises in south Mumbai, police said.

The arrested men were identified as Prakash Sonu Bhuvad (41) who works as a sweeper, his son Praveen (25) and Yaseek Dinesh Parmar (32).




"Out of six kg of stolen jewellery, two kg of jewellery were recovered from their possession," said a police official.


