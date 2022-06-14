Breaking News
Loan apps racket: Cops net five who tortured borrowers

Updated on: 14 June,2022 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Accused arrested are from Karnataka module, say police; interrogation reveals they had a target of extorting Rs 40,000 every day

The five arrested accused


Exactly 15 days after the state home minister called a meeting with top Maharashtra Cyber Cell officials along with mid-day reporters, taking cognisance of the loan app harassment reportage, the Cyber Cell has busted one module originating from Karnataka. Five accused who have been harassing borrowers by morphing their pictures and sharing the same with the victims’ contacts were arrested. The arrested accused includes a supervisor who was on the payroll of the loan app syndicate.

The state cyber cell registered an umbrella case to investigate the entire syndicate last month, following instructions from home minister Dilip Walse Patil. “After thorough investigation, we got the link of one WhatsApp number which belongs to a vegetable seller in Dhule district. The vegetable seller was interrogated and we learned that someone else was using the number as he didn’t even have a smartphone,” Maharashtra ADG Madhukar Pandey said at a press conference on Monday.




