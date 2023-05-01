Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen in Andheri loses Rs 24,000 to cyber fraud

The victim filled in the entire details and also transfers Rs 2 from her bank account, and received a message of the same about the registration

A 60-year-old woman who retired from a nationalized bank was duped Rs 24,000 by an unknown cyber fraudulent. the senior citizen was searching for the contact number of the consumer customer forum on Google to file a complaint against the private aggregator cab driver who charged a couple of hundred more than the actual fare.

According to the police sources, the complaint is residing in the Vijay Nagar area of Andheri East along with her 40-year-old son, 37-year-old daughter-in-law and 8-year-old grandson. She was working as an officer in one of the nationalized bank, and got retired in the year 2018.

“As per the statement given to the police on April 18, she was at home and searching contact number of a consumer customer forum on Google to file a complaint against the cab driver who charged her a couple of hundred more than the actual fare. She got one number from Google and dialed the number. The person speaking on the other side claimed to be an officer. He later sent her a link and asked her to fill in the details along with Rs 2 as registration fees," said an officer.

The victim filled in the entire details and also transfers Rs 2 from her bank account, and received a message of the same about registration.

But on April 20, she was shocked after receiving a message of Rs 20,400.54 debited from her saving account.

The victim immediately called the police control by dialing 100 and informed, the officer talking on the other side asked her to inform by dialing 103 numbers.

The police asked her to approach the bank and block the account as soon as possible. "She immediately rushed to the bank and informed the bank officer about the fraud then the bank officials told her to report the crime to the local Andheri police station," the officer added.

"On the complaint of the victim, we registered the case on April 29, under various sections of IPC including the IT Act have also written to the bank and asked them to provide the account details in which the amount was transferred," said another officer.

"Further invetigation is underway," he added.