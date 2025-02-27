Mumbai crime: Three booked for duping 20 investors of Rs 12.7 crore

The complainant said an acquaintance approached him last year and coaxed him to invest a few lakhs in a scheme claiming he would get "attractive" returns

An official on Wednesday said that the Mumbai police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating about 20 persons of Rs 12.7 crore after luring them with "attractive" returns on investment, reported news agency PTI.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Kandivali resident, who works as a senior employee of a private company.

The complainant said an acquaintance approached him last year and coaxed him to invest a few lakhs in a scheme claiming he would get "attractive" returns. However, the complainant did not get any returns, reported PTI.

When he followed up for his money and returns, the acquaintance was evasive, said the official, quoting the complaint.

The man recently approached the Dahisar police station only to realise that several others had fallen victim to the same fraud. In all, about 20 people were collectively defrauded of Rs 12.7 crore, the official said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against three persons and a probe is underway, the official added.

Police start probe into Rs 77 crore 'fraud' at tri-services club on Navy's complaint

Mumbai Police has started an investigation into an alleged fraud of Rs 77.52 crore at the United Services Club, police and Defence officials said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Financial discrepancies at the 97-year-old tri-services establishment came to light during a routine audit a few months ago, a Defence PRO said.

The case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police, officials said.

A complaint regarding the alleged fraud was recently lodged at the Cuffe Parade Police Station by a Navy captain on the instructions of the Western Naval Command headquarters, reported PTI.

"The United Services Club, Colaba, is a 97 years old Tri-Services Club. A few months earlier, as part of a routine audit, a discrepancy was noticed by the Secretary of the Club. This led to a special audit by the contracted CA and, subsequently, detailed scrutiny of the financial accounts were undertaken on instructions of the Club Management, whereupon significant anomalies were discovered," a Defence PRO said in a statement, reported PTI.

Besides the registration of a First Information Report, a detailed special audit by an independent chartered accountant has been ordered, the statement added.

The Defence forces and US Club are committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and financial probity, and all cooperation will be extended to the law enforcement and financial agencies to identify any wrongdoing and ensure justice, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)