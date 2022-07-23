Mumbai Crime: Three men involved in two chain snatching incidents held

Two accused were arrested from Ghatkopar and Mumbra

Mohammed Ali Shah arrested by Kurar police

The Mumbai police arrested three men in connection with separate chain snatching cases from Kurar and Dindoshi on Friday.

The Kurar police caught a habitual chain snatcher Mohammed Ali Shah (24), from Mumbra and was on the lookout for his associate Mohsin Ansari who snatched a gold chain from the neck of a 43-year-old woman in Kurar last week. According to the police, the woman was on riding her bike when the duo snatched her gold chain and escaped.

On checking the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the victim was coming from Borivli towards Malad on her bike.

Shah, a resident of Govandi Shivajinagar area, fled to Madhya Pradesh after the incident.

“While we were trying to locate him, it was revealed that he was back in Mumbai and was hiding in Mumbra. We then led a trap and caught him from Mumbra on Friday,” a police officer said.

The officer added that both the accused confessed to snatching chains from Kurar and Khar.

In a similar incident, the Dindoshi police on Friday caught a chain-snatcher from Ghatkopar who had allegedly escaped after snatching a 10-gram gold chain from the neck of elderly woman who was going to a temple in Goregaon east on Tuesday morning.

The accused has been caught and the gold chain has been recovered, a police official said.